| Peddapalli Worker Dies After Falling From Crane In The Kesoram Cement Factory Basanthnagar

Peddapalli: Worker dies after falling from crane in the Kesoram Cement factory, Basanthnagar

Knowing about the incident, trade union leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the factory along with the body.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:24 PM, Fri - 6 January 23

Knowing about the incident, trade union leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the factory along with the body.

Peddapalli: A contract worker, Ragada Parshuramulu Goud (55) died in the Kesoram Cement Factory, Basanthnagar of Ramagundam mandal on Friday, after he fell off a crane.

Goud, who was working on the crane, sustained severe injuries after falling and though the factory management tried to shift him to hospital, he died on the way.

Knowing about the incident, trade union leaders and workers staged a protest in front of the factory along with the body. They demanded a compensation of Rs.30 lakh to Goud’s family.