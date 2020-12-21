Pega’s Hyderabad facility gets IGBC’s Gold Rating

First Office in Hyderabad, TS to be Certified under the prestigious IGBC Health & Well-being Rating

Hyderabad: Pegasystems announced it received the prestigious Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) Certification for the Hyderabad campus with a gold rating under the ‘Health and Well-being’ category. Pega becomes the first organisation in Hyderabad and Telangana State to be awarded in this category, it said in a press release.

Pega’s efforts were acknowledged by IGBC in their annual flagship event, IGBC Green building Congress 2020, where the PEGA team received the IGBC Gold Plaque. This certification recognizes Pega for providing a workplace that promotes its employees’ overall physical, emotional, intellectual, and social well-being while building towards a sustainable future.

The Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) drives the green building movement in the country, facilitating over 7.61 billion sq.ft of green built space. It’s Health and Well-being Rating System is the first rating programme developed in India to encourage the adoption of healthy and green building practices and sustainability in India. It is a voluntary and consensus-based rating system programme which includes rigorous adoption of healthy building practices, monitoring, and verification, and occupant surveys coupled with IGBC’s auditor reviews.

