Green Building Congress showcases 1,000 products in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 11:14 PM, Fri - 21 October 22

The conference hosted over 1,000 green building products, services and technologies that were showcased in over 100 stalls such as Hyderabad Metro’s Office Bubble by L&T Metro Rail.

Hyderabad: Indian Green Building Council (IGBC) organised the 20th edition of the three-day Green Building Congress at HICC-Novotel Hyderabad.

With ‘Advancing Net Zero – Buildings and Built Environment’ as the theme for the conference, the Green Building Congress showcased new trends and technologies in green building concepts.

Former Union Minister Suresh Prabhu, the founding chancellor of Rishihood University, spoke at the inaugural function of the event and appreciated IGBC for their efforts in promoting and facilitating sustainable buildings.

“Making the buildings green is not the only way. We will have to concentrate more on individual houses as they are more in number. Additionally, there is an urgent need to conserve water and help India be water secure in the future,” he said.

Speaking about IGBC’s impact, Gurmit Singh Arora, national chairman, IGBC said, “We have achieved 9.75 billion sqft of green building footprint spread across over 8,600 projects all over India. Today’s Green Building Congress has more than 120 speakers and 3,000 delegates, all working towards that collective goal.”

“Telangana has always been a great supporter of the environment and we thank the State authorities for their cooperation,” he added.

New innovative and sustainable technologies have played a vital role in advancing the concept of green buildings at a rapid pace and transforming India into one of the global leaders in building green complexes, members of IGBC in the conference said.

Aiding this shift, IGBC actively promotes the concept through its council which is represented by construction industry stakeholders comprising of corporates, government agencies, architects, institutions, and others, they said.

IGBC also came up with a rating programme called IGBC NEST for self-developed housing projects to go green, which was launched at the event. Updated versions of the IGBC Green Factory Rating System, IGBC Green Affordable Housing Rating System, and IGBC Green Resorts Ratings System were also launched, along with the IGBC Coffee Table Book.

The organisers also felicitated the school students, architecture students and industry professionals who won the competitions they organised before the event.

Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner South Asia, representing the British High Commission in India also announced that the United Kingdom will launch a new program in association with IGBC for promoting clean technologies in India.

In Telangana, the statistics of green buildings look promising with 543 registered green building projects that are equivalent to 356 million Sqft of the green building footprint.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni