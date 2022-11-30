Pega University Program reaches landmark by transforming tech careers of 10,000 students

30 November 22

Hyderabad: The Pega University Program by Pegasystems and TalentSprint has launched tech careers of 10,000 students in the last seven years. Starting with two partner colleges in 2016, this two-semester university-level curriculum on the cutting-edge Pega platform has now spread across 18+ partner colleges in India as of date.

The holistic program enables third-year engineering college students to build robust capabilities in low-code technologies to secure a competition-proof career with the customers and partners of Pegasystems, a press release said.

“The Pega University Program has proven to be extremely effective in creating certified, ready-to-deploy young software engineers,” said Deepak Visweswaraiah, vice president, platform engineering, and site managing director, Pegasystems, India.

Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO and MD, TalentSprint, said, “the program holds a 95 per cent certification rate with a high-touch placement assistance that has resulted in a balance between industry demands, student aspirations, and college objectives.”

