Pension sanction letters distributed to beedi workers at Vasalamarri

Yadadri-Bhongir: Fulfilling the assurance of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, pension sanction letters have been distributed to 35 beedi workers at Vasalamarri village of Thurkapally mandal in Ydadari-Bhongir district on Saturday.

During his visit to adopted village of Vasalamarri, the Chief Minister gave assurance that pensions would be sanctioned to beedi workers in the village. He reacted positively when some of the beedi workers complained to him that they were not getting pension.

As per directions of the Chief Minister, Government Whip and Alair MLA Gongidi Sunitha Mahender Reddy distributed pension sanction letters to 35 beedi workers at a programme held in the village.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that villagers of Vasalamarri were the luckiest people as the Chief Minister adopted their village and focused on its development. The beedi workers in the village were sanctioned pensions even though they don’t have Provident Fund (PF) accounts. The villagers, particularly women, should save money as a habit that would help the families to develop financially.

The beedi workers of the villagers also thanked the Chief Minister for fulfilling his promise. District Rural Development Officer Upender Reddy, village surpanch Pogula Amjaneyulu, MPTC Mulugu Naveen and others were also attended the programme.

