People keen to give full mandate to TRS: MLA

By | Published: 8:57 pm

Hyderabad: TRS Rajendranagar MLA Prakash Goud on Monday said that the people of Hyderabad were keen to give full mandate to the TRS in the GHMC elections. Campaigning along with party leaders and workers for TRS candidate Madhavi Amarender in Attapur municipal division, Goud said people in basthis have much regard and respect for the TRS leadership.

He said Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s vision and TRS party’s welfare schemes would make the party sail through comfortably in the corporation polls. Like no other State in the country, Telangana made long strides in terms of development and achieving a growth track in the last five years.

Also read Hyderabad: INOX goes contactless

The Chief Minister along with IT Minister KT Rama Rao has been relentlessly working hard to make Hyderabad a growth engine and it would only be possible with the TRS party and its leadership, he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .