Foolproof security arrangements for CM’s tour to Suryapet

In all, 3,000 policemen including seven Additional Superintendent of Police, 24 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 95 Inspectors, 300 Sub-Inspectors, six rope party teams, eight bomb squads, and five dig squads would be utilized for the security arrangements.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:24 PM, Fri - 18 August 23

Suryapet: The police were making foolproof security arrangements for visit of the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao to Suryapet on Sunday.

The Chief Minister would travel for 22 kilometers and will inaugurate buildings of District Collectorate, District Police Office, Government Medical College, Integrated vegetable and Meat Market and BRS office in the town by road to participate in different programmes, the police were geared up to make security arrangement along with the route of Chief Ministers convoy.

In all, 3,000 policemen including seven Additional Superintendent of Police, 24 Deputy Superintendent of Police, 95 Inspectors, 300 Sub-Inspectors, six rope party teams, eight bomb squads, and five dig squads would be utilized for the security arrangements. Traffic would be diverted on selected routes when Chief Minister’s convoy was passing through them.

Superintendent of Police Rajendra Prasad was personally supervising the measures for security arrangements for CM’s visit. He asked the people to cooperate with the police for regulation of traffic in the town on the day.