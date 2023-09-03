‘People of all sections living without any fear in CM KCR’s rule’

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:35 PM, Sun - 3 September 23

BRS government had accorded top priority for welfare of minorities in Telangana, said Imtiyaz Ishaq

Nalgonda: Telangana State Minorities Finance Corporation (TSMFC) Chairman Mohammed Imtiyaz Ishaq said the BRS government had accorded top priority for welfare of minorities in the State.

Speaking to the media here, he said the BRS was a secular political party and people of all sections were living without any fear in the rule of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He reminded that Shaadi Mubharak, residential schools for students of minority community, Rs.20 lakh financial assistance for overseas education were some of the welfare schemes taken up by the BRS government for the benefit of minorities.

Stating that the Congress was once again trying to play vote bank politics to get votes of minorities in the next elections, he asked them to teach a lesson to opportunistic political parties. The development achieved by Nalgonda in the last nine years was there for everyone to see, he said, asking the minorities to vote for BRS in the next election.

Nalgonda MLA Kancherla Bhupal Reddy and Nalgonda municipal chairman Mandadi Saidi Reddy were also present.

