People of Munugode will support TRS : Minister Prashanth Reddy

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 26 October 22

Yadadri-Bhongir: Minister for Roads and Buildings Vemula Prashanth Reddy on Wednesday exuded confidence that the people of Munugode would prove that they were with Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, by presenting a victory to the TRS candidate in the by-election.

Speaking during the election campaign at D Nagaram of Choutuppal mandal, the Minister said the Aasara pensioners and farmers had told him that they were leading a respectful life due to the initiatives of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. They also felt that supporting TRS in the by-elections was their responsibility. The mood of the people of Munugode indicated that victory in the by-elections would be a cakewalk for the TRS candidate, he added.

He said the Narendra Modi government had imposed a five percent GST on handlooms and textiles sector, which would impact the livelihood of weavers. Minister for Municipal Administration and Textiles KT Rama Rao was also fighting for a roll back of GST on handloom and textile products.

Pointing out that a postcard campaign was taken up by Rama Rao to mount pressure on the Centre, Prashanth Reddy said the initiatives of the TRS government had restored their lost glory for weavers. However, instead of supporting them, the Centre was taking decisions that proved costly for the weavers, he said, adding that Rajgopal Reddy would lose his deposit in the by-election while the Congress candidate would stand in the second place.