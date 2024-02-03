People realising the difference it makes without KCR, says KTR

By Telangana Today Published Date - 3 February 2024, 10:47 PM

Photo: X

Hyderabad: People in the State have started realising what difference it would make without the BRS and its president K Chandrashekhar Rao, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said on Saturday.

Addressing BRS workers at a party meeting at Kukatpally, he said the BRS had no regrets to sit in the opposition. People would feel grateful to the BRS only when they would be able to experience the nightmare of the Congress.

Exuding confidence that the BRS would once again win the hearts and minds of people in both the villages and cities very soon, he said people in the rural pockets got carried away by the false promises of the Congress.

People in the urban pockets preferred development. That is why the BRS could sweep the assembly constituencies in the limits of the Greater Hyderabad. The BRS had an emphatic win in every constituency in the city.

Power cuts were back in the State after a decade of uninterrupted supply. The GHMC and HMWSSB were complaining about lack of budget for continuing their routine services. The situation was deteriorating.

He reminded that the difference between the votes polled by the Congress and the BRS was only 1.85 per cent. As a constructive opposition, it would be the responsibility of the BRS to remind the Congress of their promises and get them implemented.

He stated that the BRS would distribute booklets listing the 420 promises made by the Congress door to door. It would be the responsibility of the Congress to fulfill them before March 17, the day when the government would be completing 100 days in power. Thereafter, the BRS would go all out to prevail on the government to ensure the implementation of the assurances given by the Congress.

Taking strong exception to the verbal attacks being mounted by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on the BRS without sparing even the party chief K Chandrashekhar Rao, who fought and realised Statehood for Telagana, he said the BRS would pay the Chief Minister back in his own coin.