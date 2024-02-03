Congress is no viable alternative to BJP: KTR

"I completely concur with Didi. Congress should introspect on how its attitude has resulted in implosion of the proposed India alliance" KT Rama Rao posted on X.

Hyderabad: BRS working president K T Rama Rao said on Saturday that the Congress was no longer a viable alternative to the BJP. He added that he would fully agree with Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Benerjee’s opinion on this count.If the Congress Party has money, it should contest in Varanasi and win the seat. But this time the party has no chance to retain its 40 seats in the ensuing parliamentary polls, the Trinamool chief had said.

“I completely concur with Didi. Congress should introspect on how its attitude has resulted in implosion of the proposed India alliance” KT Rama Rao posted on X.

Instead of taking on the BJP in states like UP and Gujarat, where it was a direct face-off, and making something out of it, Congress ends up playing spoiler by fighting against other parties. In fact only forces that can hold off the BJP are those led by strong leaders such as K Chandrashekhar Rao, Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal and MK Stalin, he said.

Attributing the failure of the India Alliance experiment to the Congress Party’s style of functioning, he said it is time for the party leadership to introspect. Instead of focusing attention on states such as Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the Congress was keen on fighting with parties other than the BJP in other places.

He cautioned that it would benefit the BJP indirectly and help scuttle the electoral prospects of the All India Alliance parties.