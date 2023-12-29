People rushing to MeeSeva, LPG agencies for KYC in Karimnagar

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:47 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

As the congress government announced subsidy of 500 for LPG cylinders, people have been standing in queues

Karimnagar: Though there is no official instruction from the state government to the people that they need to update their details in Aadhar cards to avail the benefits of new schemes, people are rushing to MeeSeva centers to upgrade their details in Aadhar cards. As the congress government announced benefits such as Rs 2,500 financial assistance to women every month and subsidy of 500 for LPG cylinders, people have been standing in queues at MeeSeva centers and LPG gas agencies.

Since many Aadhar cards were registered before 2014 with Andhra Pradesh as state, people are updating their Aadhar card with full KYC to get government schemes. Similarly, a large number of consumers are rushing to LPG distributors to complete eKYC. Since the central government asked consumers to update eKYC, many of them have assured it to be related to subsidized gas from the state government. Going a step ahead, male consumers are also transferring LPG connections onto the names of their wives assuring that it is possible to get the subsidy of 500 on LPG cylinders.

A resident of Chinthakunta of Karimnagar, Rajender is standing in a queue line in front of HP Gas agency in Bhagathnagar for eKYC. Speaking to Telangana Today, he said that they were doing eKYC of LPG connection since it was necessary to get the subsidy of 500 on LPG cylinders. He also transferred the gas connection onto the name of his wife.