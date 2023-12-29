Rumours panic public, huge rush at LPG outlets and Aadhaar centres in Telangana’s Kothagudem

People were arriving at the centres as early as 6 am and standing in long queues to apply for certificates and to update their details even as the officials were explaining to the public that there was no need for income and community certificates to submit Praja Palana applications.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:22 PM, Fri - 29 December 23

Kothagudem: Mee-seva centres, LPG outlets and Aadhaar centres have been witnessing huge rush for the past couple of days with the beginning of Praja Palana gram sabhas.

The rush was result of rumours being spread on social media and among the public that income and community certificates, updation of Aadhaar cards and LPG e-KYC compliance was necessary for availing the schemes.

People were arriving at the centres as early as 6 am and standing in long queues to apply for certificates and to update their details even as the officials were explaining to the public that there was no need for income and community certificates to submit Praja Palana applications.

Those at the LPG outlets, Mee-seva and Aadhaar centres were not able to handle the crowds who were visiting them in large numbers. There were complaints that a small number of Aadhaar centres had also been causing trouble to the public.

“I have been waiting since 6 am in the queue at the Aadhaar centre as people were telling me that updating my Aadhaar card was a must to get Maha Lakshmi scheme benefits”, said a woman P Rajeswari of Paloncha. The public was also complaining that some LPG outlets were collecting charges for e-KYC.

No need for income and community certificates: Collector Dr. Ala

Meanwhile, district Collector Dr. Priyanka Ala in a statement on Friday clarified that there was no need to attach income and community certificates to Praja Palana applications or to update Aadhaar cards. Public should not believe the rumours on social media that applications were not accepted if Aadhaar cards have Andhra Pradesh and Khammam district printed on them.

People should contact help desk or revenue officials, MPDO, MPO, village secretary, Anganwadi staff and women self help group members for assistance. Help desks were set up at every counter to assist the public to fill up the applications, she said.

Dr. Ala directed officials to monitor xerox centres and if anyone overcharges, the public should complain to the concerned tahsildar, MPDO or to RDO office. For other details, the public could call a special control room set up in the collectorate at 08744-241950 during office hours, she added.