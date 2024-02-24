Dasoju slams Congress on Maha lakshmi LPG and Gruha Jyothi

Hyderabad: BRS leader Dasoju Sravan said on Saturday that the people in State were feeling let down with the yawning gap between the words and deeds of the Congress in the State. Addressing a news conference in Telangana Bhavan, he demanded the government to give more clarity on the Maha Lakshmi LPG scheme and Gruha Jyothi scheme.

People who had pinned big hopes on the Rs.500 LPG scheme under which the Congress party had promised LPG refills at Rs.500 were left in total confusion. The scheme, which was announced as part of the six guarantees of the Congress Party was a promise made to all sections of people irrespective of their economic status.

He questioned as to how the LPG at Rs 500 scheme could be restricted to 40 lakh families as against 80 lakh families who were in possession of white cards as the basic criterion for Mahalakshmi LPG. The government had promised it for all irrespective of the fact that they were white card holders or not.

Adding further to the confusion, enough indications were being given that only three or five refills would be given a year at the subsidised cost of Rs 500. Besides this, it disclosed of late that the consumer should pay the full cost of the LPG refill first and the subsidy component would be remitted to their accounts subsequently.

The State government had not given any clarity so far as to how many families had applied for the Maha Lakshmi LPG scheme. The government should implement every promise made by the Congress Party during the assembly polls and the provision should be extended the same way to everyone.

So far as the Gruha Jyothi scheme was concerned about 1.05 crore domestic connections with a monthly consumption of less than 200 units were identified as against a total of 1.34 crore services under all other categories. The government would be paying heavily for its failure in fulfilling its guarantees, he warned.

The Chief Minister had threatened the Transco personnel that action would be taken against them in case disruptions in power supply power. The power cuts owed to the failure of the new government to manage the sector with a professional approach, he said.