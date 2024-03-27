Ramagundam CP asks rowdy-sheeters to help control crime

The commissioner further said that it was impossible for any criminal to escape from the law as the investigation was carried out using technology and scientific methods of investigation.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 27 March 2024, 06:21 PM

Mancherial: Ramagundam Commissioner of Police M Srinivasulu warned of stern action against those who indulge in illegal activities. He conducted a special counselling programme for rowdy-sheeters here on Wednesday.

Speaking on the occasion, Srinivasulu told those who had committed crimes in the past to shun their criminal tendencies and to continue with good conduct in the society. He asked them to lead a sober life. He opined that even if criminals commit crimes in haste, their family members would have to face consequences of their acts.

Also Read Mother-daughter duo felicitated for foiling armed robbery at Begumpet

The commissioner further said that it was impossible for any criminal to escape from the law as the investigation was carried out using technology and scientific methods of investigation. He stated that everyone was equal before the law and no one would be spared.

Srinivasulu said that before committing crime, rowdy-sheeters should think about the future of their families and children. He asked them to become partners in controlling crime. He stated that there would be special surveillance by special teams on everyone who was a rowdy- sheeter and strict action would be taken if they indulge in illegal activities.

He noted that there was a possibility to remove the rowdy sheet if a habitual offender had good conduct and completely corrected his criminal behavior without committing any crime since the last ten years.

Mancherial DCP Ashok Kumar, Inspector Bansilal, Traffic Inspector Naresh Kumar and several sub-inspectors were present.