Hyderabad: 16 trauma care centres set up on ORR

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:14 PM, Sun - 21 August 22

Hyderabad: Municipal Administration & Urban Development Minister KT Rama Rao on Sunday appealed to people to spread the word about the life-saving trauma care facility set up by the State government along the Outer Ring Road (ORR).

To extend advanced medical emergency care on ORR, the Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL), a wing of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) has set up 16 trauma care centres and 10 advanced life support ambulances at ORR interchanges.

“Please spread the word. These Trauma Care centres have been set up to save lives,” the Minister tweeted replying to a tweet by the HGCL. The HMDA wing tweeted the emergency phone numbers to contact, in case of any accident or any untoward incident on the ORR.

“Trauma care facilities on ORR For safety of road users, 16 trauma care centres and 10 advance life support ambulances are provided at interchanges of ORR. For any emergency users may call, Toll free numbers- 1066/1059102. Press SOS button,” tweeted HGCL.

When a person contacts these emergency numbers, the ambulance stationed at the nearby location will respond immediately and reach the accident spot.

Shamshabad, Kokapet, Dundigal, Shamirpet, Ghatkesar, Tukkuguda, Patancheru, Peddamberpet and Bongulur are some of the places where the ambulances are stationed.