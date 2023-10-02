“People who lack new thinking, cannot help Madhya Pradesh progress”: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong attack on Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh.

Gwalior: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday made a strong attack on Congress in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh, saying “those people who don’t have a new thinking or a roadmap” can never help the state make progress and that they forget about the country’s achievements “with all the hatred they have”.

Addressing a rally here, the Prime Minister said the BJP government has turned Madhya Pradesh from a ‘Bimaru Rajya’ to the top ten states in the country and the party’s aim is to make it “one of the top three states of the country”.

“Those people who don’t have a new thinking or a new roadmap development can never help Madhya Pradesh progress. These people have only one work & that is to hate the country’s progress & the various schemes. They forget about the country’s achievements with all the hatred that they have,” he said.

He said Congress had been in power for 60 years but failed to speed up development.

“The people of the country had given those opposing development 60 years. 60 years is not a less time. If in nine years all this development and progress can happen in the country, a lot could have happened in 60 years. Even they had a chance and it is their failure that they could not do it,” he added The Prime Minister accused Congress of playing with feelings of the poor and dividing people in the name of caste.

“Even then they used to play with the feelings of the poor and they are doing it even now. Even then they used to divide the country on the basis of caste and even now they are doing the same,” he said.

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stone and dedicated to the nation various development projects worth around Rs 19,260 crores in Gwalior.

“Madhya Pradesh is a land of warriors. Foundation stones for projects worth over Rs 19,000 crore have been laid here…The number of projects launched by BJP in a year has never been done by any other party. Today a lot of connectivity projects were launched…IIT Indore a lot of new work has started,” he said.

PM Modi said double engine means double development in Madhya Pradesh.

He accused the Congress of pursuing vote-bank politics.

Madhya Pradesh will go to the assembly polls later this year. Of the five states where election will be held by the end of this year, BJP is in power in Madhya Pradesh.