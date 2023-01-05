People’s representatives told to help officials make ‘Kanti Velugu’ a big success

The Minister along with MLAs and others held a review meeting with officials of Hanamkonda and Warangal districts at the Collectorate complex here on Thursday.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 08:05 PM, Thu - 5 January 23

Hanamkonda/Jangaon: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao has urged corporators and sarpanches to extend full support to officials to make the second phase of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme a grand success. He said the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme would get a place in the ‘Guinness Book of World Records’.

“Huge publicity is required to ensure people visit the ‘Kanti Velugu’ camps. Hoardings, banners and flexis should be set up giving details about the date and venue of the camp,” he said.

According to officials, 45 medical teams would conduct testing camps in 208 villages and 58 wards in the second phase of the ‘Kanti Velugu’ in Hanamkonda district. While 300 people are tested a day at a camp in the villages, 400 people are tested in the urban centres per day. In Warangal district, 44 teams have been formed to conduct 323 medical camps.

Later, addressing the ‘Kanti Velugu’ programme in Jangaon, the Minister said that 7,000 reading glasses had been allotted to the Jangaon district. “The officials should conduct preparatory meetings at the mandal level on Friday and Saturday to discuss the arrangements for the programme. The work under the NREGS can be stopped wherever there is a medical camp in the villages,” Rao said. “While the government is paying Rs 1,000 per day per Gram Panchayat to conduct the camp, Rs 1500 are paid to the officers’ team per day,” he said.

Collectors Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Dr B Gopi and Ch Shivalingaiah attended the meetings.