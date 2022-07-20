Percentage explained through life examples

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions on the percentage topic that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. Fresh fruits contain 68% water and dry fruit contains 20% water. How much dry fruits can be obtained from 100 kg of fresh fruits?

a) 20 kg b) 30 kg c) 40 kg d) 50 kg

Ans: c

Solution: Pulp in fresh fruit = Pulp in dry fruit

F × 32% = D × 80%

100 × 32 = D × 80

D = 40 kg

2. When water is frozen to ice, its volume increases by 10%. What percent of the volume of the ice decreases when its melts to water?

a) 9 b) 9 % c) 6% d) 6 %

Ans: b

Solution: 10% = 10/100= 1/10

Decrease in volume = 1/ 10 1 x 100%

= 1/11 x 100%

= 9 1/11 %

3. In an alloy, there is 12% of copper. To get 69 kg of copper, how much alloy will be required?

a) 424 kg b) 828 kg c) 575 kg d) 595 kg

Ans: c

Solution: 100 kg alloy —>; 12 kg copper

? —>; 69 kg copper

? = 100 x 69/ 12 = 575 kg

4. A man bought some eggs of which 10% are rotten. He gives 80% of the remainder to his neighbours. Now, he is left with 36 eggs. How many eggs he bought?

a) 72 b) 200 c) 100 d) 40

Ans: b

Solution: 10% = 10/100 = 1/10, 80% = 80/100 = 4/5

10 : 9

5 : 1

————–

50 : 9

9 —>; 36

1 —>; 4

50 × 4 = 200

5. In a library 20% of the books are in Hindi, 50% of the remaining in English and 30% of the remaining are in French and rest 6300 books are in regional language. Then find the number of books in the library.

a) 22,000 b) 22,500 c) 25,000 d) 25,250

Ans: b

Solution: 20% = 20/100 = 1/5, 50% = 50/100 = 1/2, 30% = 30/100 = 3/10

5 : 4

2 : 1

10 : 7

———-

25 : 7

7 —>; 6300

1 —>; 900

Total number of books in the library = 25 × 900

= 22,500

6. A vendor sells 60% of apples he had and throws away 15% of the remainder. Next day he sells 50% of the remaining and throws away the rest. What percent of his apples does the vendor throw?

a) 21% b) 23% c) 25% d) 27%

Ans: b

Solution: Total = 100

Sale Throw (40 × 15/100 )

60 6

Remaining = 34

34

Sale Throw

17 17

6 17 = 23%

7. In a solution the quantity of common salt in 320gm of water is 45gm. Calculate the concentration percentage of the solution in context of mass by mass percentage?

a) 12.5% b) 12.33% c) 13.5% d) 13%

Ans: b

Solution: 45/320 45 x 100%

= 45/365 X 100%

= 12.33%

8. Price of a movie ticket is reduced by 20%. As a result, total collection amount is increased by 60%. Find percent increase in the sale of tickets.

a) 100% b) 75% c) 50% d) 33 %

Ans: a

Solution: New price = 80%

New collection = 160%

New sales = 160/80 = 2 times

= 100%

9. The income of a sales agent remains the same even though the rate of commission is increased from 4% to 5%. Find the percent decrease in the sales.

a) 20% b) 15% c) 17.5% d) 19%

Ans: a

Solution: Ratio of commission = 4 : 5

Ratio of sales = 5 : 4

Decrease in sales = 5-4 /5 x 100%

= 1/5 x 100%

= 20%

10. Ramesh gets A% commission on sales up to Rs 8000 and gets B% commission on sales more than 8000. In May, he makes Rs 2400 on total sales of Rs 15000 and in June he makes Rs 4200 on total sales of Rs 24000. Find out the value of (B-A).

a) 7% b) 7.5% c) 8% d) 8.5%

Ans: b

Solution: 15,000

8000 7000

A% B% = Rs 2400 …………. (1)

24,000

8,000 16,000

A% B% = Rs 4200 ………….. (2)

(2) – (1)

9000 × B% = Rs 1800

B = 1800 × 1/9000 x 100

B = 20

Substitute the value of B in (1)

8000 × A% 7000 × 20% = 2400

8000 × A/100 = 2400 – 1400

A = 1000 × 1/80

A = 12.5%

B – A = 20 – 12.5

= 7.5%

To be continued

