Get busy calculating percentage of these problems

Hyderabad: This article is in continuation to the last article focusing on the percentage topic. Here are some practice questions along with solutions that will help you in your preparation for the State government recruitment jobs.

1. A student multiplied a number by 3/5 instead of 5/3. What is the percentage error in the calculation?

a) 32% b) 64% c) 50% d) 33 1/3%

Ans: b

Solution: Let the required number = 15 (LCM of 5,3)

Wrong answer = 3/5 ×15 = 9

Correct Answer = 5/3 × 15 = 25

Percentage error = (25 – 9)/25 × 100%

= 16/25 × 100%

= 64%

2. A person who has a certain amount with him goes to market. He can buy 50 oranges or 40 mangoes with it. He retains 10% of the amount for taxi fares and buys 24 mangoes. Of the remaining amount he purchased oranges. Find the number of oranges that he bought.

a) 10 b) 12 c) 15 d) 17

Ans: c

Solution: 50 Oranges = 40 Mangoes = Rs 200 (Let)

1 Orange = Rs 4

1 Mango = Rs 5

Taxi fare = Rs 20

Amount left = Rs 180

24 Mangoes = 24 × 5 = Rs 120

Amount left = 180 – 120 = Rs 60

Number of oranges = 60/4 = 15

3. In an office there are 60% female employees. 50% of all the male employees are computer literate. If there are total 62% employees computer literate out of the total 1600 employees, then find the number of female employees who are computer literate.

a) 650 b) 670 c) 652 d) 672

Ans: d

Solution: 1600 (computer literate 62/100 × 1600 = 992)

Male (40%) Female (60%)

640 960

320 672 (992 – 320)

4. A book consists of 60 pages, 24 lines on each page and 35 characters on each line. If this content is written in another note book consisting of 15 lines and 28 characters per line, then the required number of pages will be how much percent greater than the previous pages?

a) 50% b) 33 1/3% c) 16 2/3% d) 100%

Ans: d

Solution: Let the number of pages = x

60 × 24 × 35 = x × 15 × 28

x = 120

60 120

60/60 × 100% = 100%

5. If 8% of x is same as 4% of y, then 20% of x is same as?

a) 5% of y b) 10% of y c) 15% of y d) 16% of y

Ans: b

Solution: 8% of x = 4% of y

=>; 2% of x = 1% of y

=>; 20% of x = 10% of y

6. The number of employees working in a farm is increased by 25% and the wages per head are decreased by 25%. If it results in x% decrease in total wages, then the value of x is?

a) 6% b) 6 1/2% c) 6 1/4% d) 6 1/5%

Ans: c

Solution: 25% = 25/100 = 1/4, 25% = -25/100 = -1/4

Initial Final

Employees –>; 4 5

Wages –>; 4/16 3/15

-1/16 × 100%

= 6 1/4%

7. To pass an examination, a candidate needs 40% marks. All questions carry equal marks. A candidate just passed by getting 10 answers correct by attempting 15 of the total questions. How many questions are there in the examination?

a) 20 b) 25 c) 30 d) 35

Ans: b

Solution: 40% = 10

100% = ?

? = 10 × 100/40

= 25

To be continued

