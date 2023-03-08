Persons holding constitutional posts should act responsibly: Gutha

The leaders of opposition parties should come out constructive suggestions on issues instead of indulging in mudslinging against the State government.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Wed - 8 March 23

Nalgonda: Taking strong objection to comments by Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan against the BRS government, State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy on Wednesday said persons holding constitutional posts should act responsibly.

Speaking to the media here, he said the same Governor had praised the BRS government on women safety and development of the State during her speech at the joint sitting of the Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council during the budget session.

Indirectly targeting TPCC president A Revanth Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay, Sukender Reddy said the abusive language being used by the leaders of both national parties was degrading politics.

