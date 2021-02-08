PG student from Karimnagar donates hair to cancer patients

Sujatha got into social service even as a school student at Sheshumandir school in Huzurabad, when she used to collect Seva Nidhi (donations) for destitute every year

Karimnagar: A post-graduate student took a novel route to help cancer patients by donating hair. Thati Sujatha, a resident of Pratapvada in Huzurabad town, donated her hair to Hyderabad Hair Donations for Cancer Patients, a Hyderabad-based NGO. She is pursuing MSc (Botany) second year in Kakatiya University.

Sujatha got into social service even as a school student at Sheshumandir school in Huzurabad, when she used to collect Seva Nidhi (donations) for destitute every year. Recently, she came across an article in a Telugu daily about donation of hair to cancer patients. Inspired by the news report, she searched on YouTube about NGOs that collect hair and found that Hyderabad Hair Donations for Cancer Patients was doing this.

She contacted its founder Shiva Yadav over phone, and subsequently, he along with another volunteer Goutham collected the hair from Sujatha at her home on Sunday. Speaking to Telangana Today, Sujatha said right from her childhood, she always tried to help the poor and needy people. “The urge to get into social service turned stronger after I started collecting donations for the destitute during my school days,” she said.

She is the lone daughter of flower vendors Krishna and Varalaxmi. Sujatha’s aim is to help the poor once she secures a government job.

