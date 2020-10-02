Hyderabad: Executive PGDM admissions begin in IPE

Hyderabad: The Institute of Public Enterprise (IPE) has called for admissions to Executive PGDM programme which has a syllabus in various management domains of strategy, marketing, finance, HRM, production and operations and systems.
Executives/working professionals can get future ready for top management positions such as GM/CGM/MD by joining the programme from the premier business school in Hyderabad, a press release said.
The curriculum imparts knowledge to make them competent in handling the managerial complexities of both national and international businesses and lectures by national/foreign professors, industry leaders and top executives are also arranged.
Interested students for further information can contact Ph. 9000181276 or mail to [email protected], according to a press release.
