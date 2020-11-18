PGECET admissions: Upload certificates by Nov 25

All candidates should complete online submission of the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the first phase of counselling

Hyderabad: Last date for uploading certificates for online verification for admissions into ME/MTech/MPharm/Pharm D (PB)/MArch courses through first phase TS PGEC/TS PGECET 2020 admission counselling is November 25.

“All candidates should complete online submission of the scanned copies of relevant original certificates to enable them to exercise web options and participate in the first phase of counselling,” TS PGECET-2020 admissions convener Prof P Ramesh Babu said in a press release on Wednesday.

A total of 15,873 candidates qualified, including 1,417 GATE/GPAT and 14,456 TS PGECET.

