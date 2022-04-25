PhD awarded to KITS faculty member Suddala Chandramouli

File Photo of Suddala Chandramouli of KITS, Warangal.

Warangal: Assistant Professor in the Department of Mechanical Engineering at Kakatiya Institute of Technology and Science (KITS), Warangal, Suddala Chandramouli was awarded a PhD degree by the Kakatiya University.

In a press note released here on Monday, Principal K Ashoka Reddy said that S Chandramouli had submitted his PhD thesis titled “Multi Objective Optimization of Electric Discharge Machining Process Parameters”. He did his research under the supervision of Prof K Eswaraiah of the KITS. “Chandramouli developed a novel approach to investigate the multi objective optimization problems by using Artificial neural network and non-dominated sorting genetic algorithm to produce pareto optimal solutions for machining on 17-4 ph steel using electric discharge machining and published his research papers in reputed journals,” the Principal said.

“This approach can give some recommendations for unconventional machining of this material which have wide engineering applications in nuclear industries, food processing and gas industry,” he said.

