Philanthropist couple set up Mini library in Sangareddy

By T.Karnakar Reddy Published: Published Date - 07:11 PM, Tue - 26 April 22

Old Panchayat office converted into a village library at Basvapur in Sangareddy District

Sangareddy: With an objective to create reading space for Basvapur villagers in Sangareddy District, MPDO Pulkal Madulatha and her husband and agriculture officer D Vaidyanath have set up a mini library with their own expense at the village.

When the old Panchayat office at the village was vacated following the construction of new one, the old building has remained vacant for a few months. Though the villagers wanted to convert it into library, they were short of funds. When the issue came to the notice of Madhulatha, she along with her husband decided to buy racks, books and fans to convert it into a library.

Zilla Grandhalaya Samstha President Patlolla Narahari Reddy has said that they will provide more books and furniture to the library. After inaugurating the library on Tuesday, the Andole MLA Chanti Kranthi Kiran has called upon the other villagers in his Constituency to draw inspiration from Basvapur to set up libraries in their respective villages to inculcate reading habit among younger generations. Narahari Reddy said that they will certainly carry the spirit to other parts of the district to set up village libraries across Sangareddy District. He has thanked MPDO Madhulatha and Agriculture Officer Vaidyanath for their contribution for a good cause.

