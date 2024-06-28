Photography exhibition at State Gallery of Art from June 28 to 30

Aiming to provide a platform for budding photographers to showcase their work, the exhibit showcases the exceptional talent of 50 photographers who have collectively displayed 56 stunning photographs.

Hyderabad: Organized by Momentz Academy of Photography, a photography exhibition has been inaugurated at the State Gallery of Art in Madhapur on Friday. The exhibition is jointly presented by the Department of Language and Culture, Government of Telangana, and affiliated with the State Institute of Vocational Education (S.I.V.E.).

Mamidi Hari Krishna, Director of the Department of Language and Culture, Anuradha Reddy, Convenor of INTACH (Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage, and photographers were present during the inauguration.

With free entry for everybody, the exhibition is open to viewers till June 30.

SIP Regional Prodigy 2024 Telangana Contest to be held on June 30

Hyderabad: The SIP Regional Prodigy 2024 Telangana Contest will be held at Classic Convention, Shamshabad on June 30 from 8 am onwards. The contest will be held in two rounds, with 1000 kids participating in each round.

Organized by SIP Academy for kids of 6 to 12 years from across Telangana, it is a contest of a unique kind where human calculators will be in action. Participants will outsmart the calculators, calculate faster than them and solve 200-plus sums according to different levels of training in just 11 minutes.

The competition will be a very tough with participating kids having to solve 200 mathematical sums in just 11 minutes. They have to work faster than the calculator and those who solve the maximum correct sums become the champions, a press note said.

Dinesh Victor, Managing Director of SIP Academy, Nivedita Thota, MD of Shiva Ganga Group of Schools, Paanchali Dasgupta-Sahu, Principal at Birla Open Minds International School, LB Nagar, Sainath M, Executive Director, ICFAI Foundation for Higher Education Innovation & Entrepreneurship Council, will be present.