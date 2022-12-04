All arrangements in place for physical efficiency test: Nizamabad CP

The physical efficiency test is scheduled to be held from December 8 to 22.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:46 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Nizamabad: Commissioner of Police KR Nagaraju stated that all arrangements were completed for the conduct of the physical efficiency test for the recruitment of constables and Sub-inspectors at Rajaram Stadium at Nagaram in Nizamabad town. The physical efficiency test is scheduled to be held from December 8 to 22.

Nagaraju said 11,393 candidates who qualified in the preliminary written test were selected for the physical fitness tests and among them, 9025 were male and 2,327 were female candidates. The entire physical test area was under CCTV camera surveillance to check irregularities. RFID (Radio Frequency Identification) readers were being used for 1600 metres running for men and 800 metres running for women for accurate timings. For the convenience of women candidates, this time, batches were being allotted on special days. Officials and staff participating in the selection process have already been given special training, he said.

About 600 to 1000 candidates will appear every day for the physical test at 5 am and those who qualify will take the final written examination, he said, adding that from verification of certificates to fitness tests, the process would be conducted in a well-planned manner without any possibility of irregularities with the use of technology in an innovative manner.