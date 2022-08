Physical efficiency test of TS PECET 2022 postponed to September

Published Date - 08:13 PM, Fri - 12 August 22

Hyderabad: The physical efficiency test of the Telangana State Physical Education Common Entrance Test (TS PECET) 2022 has been postponed to the second week of September.

In view of this, the last date for registration and submission of online applications without a late fee has been extended up to August 30. Registrations can be submitted on the website https://pecet.tsche.ac.in.

The TS PECET is conducted for admissions into DPEd and BPEd courses offered in the State.