Physically challenged woman felicitated in Mancherial

Vanitha Vaakku, a town-based voluntary organisation felicitated a physically challenged woman and street vendor for performing wedding of five financially weak couples

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 March 2024, 08:20 PM

Chandrakala, a physically challenged woman is being felicitated by members of Vanitha Vaakku in Mancherial on Wednesday.

Mancherial: Vanitha Vaakku, a town-based voluntary organisation felicitated a physically challenged woman and street vendor for performing wedding of five financially weak couples, by presenting a sari and Rs 5,000 at a programme held to mark International Women’s Day here on Wednesday.

DCC president K Surekha, who was the chief guest of the event, was all praise for Vanitha Vaakku for creating awareness among women over rights and laws relating to women. She said that the organisation was striving hard for empowering women. She commended Chandrakala, the vendor, for coming to the rescue of the economically poor couples.

Vanitha Vaakku chairman Venu Kumar and others were present.