PIS Keesara: Parents told to help children find inner motivation

Pallavi International School, Keesara in collaboration with the University of Turku, Finland Eduten Playground hosted a webinar for parents of students in the twin cities and the response was very positive.

The speaker for the day was Melissa, resource person of Eduten Playground, Finland, who has 15 years of experience in teaching in Australia and has studied the Finnish Education system for the last 6 years. As an education consultant, her focus is on the growth mindset and off skills education. Ms Melissa in her address spoke about the benefits of Finland’s education system.

She said that Growth Mindset helps and encourages students with 21st-century thinking. Growth mindset is nothing but dusting themselves and moving forward when they face with difficult challenges. She explained to parents about the three mindsets “Growth mindset, Fixed mindset and Mixed mindset”.

While speaking about these, she mentioned as to how students consider themselves not valuable if not encouraged when they make mistakes as they need mistakes to grow. Once children realise their mistakes they improve in all aspects of their lives in whatever they do, the educator said.

She also said that a Growth mindset can be practiced and improved. Instead of scolding them when they make mistakes it is better to encourage and tell them that it is ok to make mistakes. She also shared five tips for Growth Mindset parenting.

She also wanted them to praise the effort and not the person as there is a lot of difference in both. Ms Melissa clarified the parents’ doubts in the question and answer session. Parents appreciated the efforts taken by the school for organizing the webinar saying that it helped them to think differently on various issues of parenting.

