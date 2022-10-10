PJR FC thrash Little Stars at Hyderabad Youth Football League

PJR FC thrashed Little Stars A 7-0 in the U-14 category of the 3rd Hyderabad Youth League in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Hyderabad: PJR FC thrashed Little Stars A 7-0 in the U-14 category of the 3rd Hyderabad Youth League in Hyderabad on Sunday. In another match Abbas union FC recorded a big win over Sreenidi Academy 7-1. In the U-12 category, Skykings FA crushed Hotfut Galacticos 10-0.

Results: Week Two:

U-12: Focus School lost to Sreenidi Academy 2-8; Little Stars FC bt Focus School 7-1; Hotfut Thunders bt Abbas union 3-2; Sreenidi Academy bt Abbas union 3-1; Little Stars FA lost to Hotfut Thunders 1-3; Skykings FA bt Treasure FA 4-0; Skykings FA bt Hotfut Galacticos 10-0; Hotfut Flamingos lost to Hotfut Galacticos 3-5; Hotfut Flamingos lost to Treasure FC 0-3; U-14: PJR FC lost to Sreenidi Academy 2-3; Offside Academy lost to Focus School 0-3; Abbas union bt Sreenidi Academy 7-1; Hotfut Predators drew with Focus School 3-3; PJR FC bt Little Stars A 7-0; Hotfut Predators lost to USFC 0-6; Little Stars A drew with Little Stars B 3-3; Reqelford International drew with USFC 4-4; Hotfut Dominators bt Skykings FC 3-2; Hotfut Dominators bt Reqelford International 6-2; Reqelford International lost to Skykings FC 3-5; Offside Academy lost to Abbas union FC 0-3.

