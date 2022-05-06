PJTSAU, BCIL jointly organise workshop on ‘Genome Editing for Crop Improvement’

Published Date - 09:14 PM, Fri - 6 May 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) and Biotech Consortium India Limited (BCIL), New Delhi, have jointly organized a one-day workshop on ‘Genome Editing for Crop Improvement: Potential and Policy’ here on Friday.

Addressing the workshop, Special Commissioner to the Department of Agriculture, K Hanumanthu said before implementing new technologies in the fields, there was a need to clear the concerns of the farmers. It was essential to adopt improved technologies to ensure nutritional and food security for the growing population, he said.

He pointed out that agriculture was a potential area to demonstrate and implement the genome editing technology and at the same time, there was a need to educate and remove the negative apprehensions of the farmers about the technology.

PJTSAU Vice Chancellor, Dr. V Praveen Rao said new agricultural technologies that have the uniqueness must be made available to common people as it enables enhancement of the farmer’s income.

Indian Institute of Rice Research Director, Dr. RM Sundaram explained advantages of using genome editing which can accelerate the delivery of improved crop varieties. BCIL Chief General Manager, Dr Vibha Ahuja spoke on worldwide scenarios about the application of the genome editing technology in agriculture and other sectors.

During the event, the PJTSAU entered into a MoU with Rasi Seeds, Tamil Nadu to collaborate in research and development of mutual interest on breeding, molecular breeding, bio technological approaches, crop management and nanotechnology.

