ICRISAT holds two-week workshop for scientists from 11 African nations

Representatives from 11 African countries participated in the intensive learning experience from January 29 to February 10, 2024.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 February 2024, 07:04 PM

ICRISAT Director Dr Jacquline Huges is posing for a picture with African Scientists at ICRISAT in Patancheru.

Sangareddy: The International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) organised a two-week training programme aimed at fostering innovation and technology commercialisation in African nations.

Representatives from 11 African countries participated in the intensive learning experience from January 29 to February 10, 2024. Addressing the valedictory ceremony on February 9, Director General of ICRISAT, Dr Jacqueline Hughes lauded the diverse expertise brought forth by participants, representing various ministries and national institutes of science, technology, and agriculture across their respective nations.

Coordinator of ICRISAT’s Dryland Academy, Dr. Padmaja Ravula also spoke.