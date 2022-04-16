PJTSAU enters into MoU with Sresta Natural Bioproducts, Wevio Global Private Ltd

Published Date - 09:57 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Hyderabad: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Hyderabad-based Sresta Natural Bioproducts and Wevio Global Private Ltd, here on Saturday.

The bilateral cooperation between PJTSAU and Sresta Group was to execute research & development and training for producing organic and natural agri products, while the MoU between PJTSAU and Wevio was aimed at making the farm mechanisation for small and marginal farmers.

The MoU was signed by PJTSAU registrar, Dr. Sudheer Kumar and Sresta Natural Bioproducts MD, Seelam Rajashekar Reddy and Y Madhusudan Rao of Wevio Global Private Ltd in the presence of PJTSAU Vice Chancellor Dr. V Praveen Rao.

