PJTSAU students to approach Telangana HC Chief Justice over new High Court building

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 January 2024, 08:15 PM

PJTSAU students on Thursday continued their protest demanding the State government to take back GO 55 – allotting 100 acres of land for construction of the new High Court building.

Hyderabad: The Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Rajendranagar, students have decided to approach the Telangana High Court Chief Justice to express their concerns over the State government’s decision of constructing the new High Court building on the university land.

According to students, the proposed 100 acres of land for construction of the High Court building also covers the university’s biodiversity park and agro-forestry which would be badly impacted due to the construction.

“We will seek appointment of High Court Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and apprise the issue. We are not against construction of the new High Court building but it should not come up on the university’s land,” said Satyamurthy, president, PhD research scholars association PJTSAU.

Claiming that 2.5 lakh trees and plants including aromatic and medicinal would be impacted due to the proposed building, he pointed out that due to large scale plantation and greenery, the temperature on the university campus was less by at least one to two degrees in comparison with other places.

Meanwhile, the protesting PJTSAU students called for varsity bandh on Thursday and threatened to start large scale protests in the next couple of days if the government does not take back the GO 55.