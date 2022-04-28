Play an active role in societal development, engineering students told

Municipal Commissioner inspects a technical exhibit at SBIT in Khammam on Thursday.

Khammam: Engineering students have to play an active role in the development of society with scientific innovations, suggested Municipal Commissioner Adarsh Surabhi. He attended the inaugural ceremony of a two-day national symposium titled, Savishkar-22 organised by Swarna Bharathi Institute of Technology (SBIT) here on Thursday. Addressing a large gathering of students he wanted them to emerge as the best technologists at national level.

Surabhi wanted the students to make an effective use of the technical knowledge they earned in the colleges for the betterment of the society. In addition to education students have to excel in sports and cultural fields as well, he said. The official inspected technical projects displayed by the students and interacted with them. He advised them to overcome their shortcomings and reach the goals they set for themselves.

Delivering the presidential address at the inaugural ceremony the SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna informed that during the past 19 years thousands of graduates of the college secured lucrative jobs in as many as 202 multinational companies. The institute management was giving priority to impart quality education to students by keeping abreast of the ever changing science and technology and to place the college at top place in the State, he noted.

IT Hub, which was established in Khammam with the efforts of Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, has become a good source of employment to the locals. Many graduates of SBIT have also been working in the IT Hub, he revealed. Students have to pursue studies with dedication to have a bright future as young engineers. The State government was issuing job notifications to fill up vacancies in various government departments. The students who completed their education have to make use of the opportunity. Krishna added.

Events like paper and poster presentation, project expo, blind coding took place along with cultural activities on Thursday. As many as 500 students from different States and nearly 800 students from colleges in Khammam district took part in the event. The college Secretary and Correspondent Dr. G Dhatri, Principal Dr. G Raj Kumar, Academic Directors Dr. AVV Siva Prasad, Dr. G Subhash Chander, G Praveen Kumar and others were present.

