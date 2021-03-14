Players association crucial to HCA

Elections to the long-awaited Hyderabad Cricket Players Associationwill be held on April 11 with K Sunil Goud, the State High Court lawyer, as election officer

Hyderabad: The crucial Annual General Meeting (AGM) is scheduled to be held on March 28 but another significant development took place was with the announcement by the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) of elections to the long-awaited Hyderabad Cricket Players Association (HCPA). This will be held on April 11 with K Sunil Goud, the State High Court lawyer, as election officer.

Given the fluid situation in the affairs of the HCA, the players association, as suggested by Lodha Committee Reforms, will give the much-needed boost to the game in the city. Though better late than never, this election will give an opportunity for the players to come together for the good cause of the game. There have been attempts in the past but there was never a concerted effort to form an association. The HCA took its own time to conduct the first-ever HCPA election. Parth Satwalekar and Subhadra Suri are the players’ representatives to the Apex Council.

According to the constitution, they should be ex-cricketers who retired from competitive cricket in all forms of the game. But all cannot be members. Any player (male or female) playing an international match, can be a member. Any male player playing at least ten first class matches can be a member and for a female cricketer, she would have at least played five first-class matches. For differently-abled ex-cricketers, who have played either international cricket or first class cricket in any of the game can be a member.

The Executive Committee shall be the governing body of the association comprising a president, a secretary, a treasurer and two members. At least one of the members of the Executive Committee shall be a woman. The term of the EC shall be two years.

There are 75 to 80 registered male ex-cricketers and 45-odd women cricketers who are eligible for membership. The association is eligible for ten percent of subsidy allotted to HCA by the BCCI. The other important aspect is the EC shall elect/nominate two of the members for appointment as members of the Apex Council.

Hopefully, the players take up the election seriously. “The players association will be of great help to Hyderabad cricket. As per the constitution the player’s association can have a big say in matters of selection of selectors or coaches. That would be one of the biggest boons to Hyderabad cricket. It will at least stand guard against nepotism and biased selection,’’ said a club secretary.

