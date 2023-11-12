PM Modi greets nation on Diwali

By IANS Updated On - 04:18 PM, Sun - 12 November 23

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Diwali, and said “may this festival brings joy in everyone’s lives”.

In a post on X, PM Modi said, “Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity and wonderful health to everyone’s lives.”

Diwali, festival of lights and one of the major festivals is celebrated all over India.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual “victory of light over darkness”.

After assuming the post of Prime Minister, PM Modi has been celebrating the festival of Diwali with the soldiers either on the International Border, or the Line of Actual Control or Line of Control.

In 2014, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with the soldiers at Siachen Glacier, in 2015 he spent time with soldiers at Amritsar border; in 2016 he celebrated Diwali in Kinnaur, Himachal Pradesh and in 2017, he went to Gurez in Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2018, the Prime Minister celebrated Diwali with the Army personnel in Kedarnath in Uttarakhand while in 2019 he went to Rajouri in Jammu, in 2020 he celebrated Diwali in Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer; in 2021 he celebrated Diwali in J&K’s Nowshera and last year he spent time with Indian Army soldiers in Kargil during Diwali.

However, his this year’s programme is still unknown.