PM Modi should tender apology to people of Telangana: Revanth

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:40 PM, Thu - 30 June 22

File Photo: TPCC president A Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: In what appears to be complete defiance of the Congress high command’s stand on extending support to Opposition parties’ candidate Yashwant Sinha for the Presidential election, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Thursday declared that no State Congress leader will meet the Presidential candidate if he meets Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao during his visit to the city on Saturday.

Placing parochial politics above national interest, Revanth Reddy, notwithstanding the fact that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi had accompanied Sinha at the time of filing his nomination papers, said: “Yashwant Sinha is TMC’s candidate and not Congress candidate. Our party is just extending support.” The State Congress leaders will not meet any leader who meets with TRS leaders, he asserted.

In a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said the Prime Minister should tender an apology to the people of Telangana for his remarks on State bifurcation in Parliament. In the last eight years, the BJP-led Central government failed to fulfill assurances made under AP Reorganisation Act, he told mediapersons here, adding that establishment of Bayyaram steel factory, Kazipet coach factory, ITIR and national status for irrigation projects have been ignored by the BJP government.

“A union Minister hails from Telangana but still the State does not benefit. Similarly, the BJP State president does not have any will to prevail upon the party leadership to seek funds and projects for Telangana,” the TPCC president said, adding: “How can the Prime Minister come to Telangana and conduct party meetings?”

Regarding former Chevella MP Konda Vishveswar Reddy’s decision to join the BJP, the TPCC president said he was his good friend. “After joining that party, he will definitely look back,” said Revanth Reddy.