PM Modi to address three more public meetings in Telangana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is leading the party campaign in Telangana, will be addressing public meetings in Karimnagar and Nirmal Assembly constituencies on November 25 and 26 respectively, culminating in a roadshow in Hyderabad on November 27.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 05:28 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Hyderabad: With just two weeks left for the elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is making efforts to claw its way back onto the electoral arena after watching the BRS and the Congress lock horns over the last couple of months.

Modi has already addressed public meetings in Mahabubnagar, Nizamabad and two meetings in Hyderabad – the BC Atma Gourava Sabha and the Madiga Reservation Porata Samithi (MRPS)-organised “Madigas and Sub-Castes Maha Sabha”.

Before Modi, union Home Minister Amit Shah will be addressing rallies in Nalgonda, Warangal, Gadwal and Rajendranagar constituencies on November 17. In addition to Modi and Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other senior leaders are also heading to Telangana soon.

With elections in Mizoram getting over on November 7 and Chhattisgarh (second phase) and Madhya Pradesh going to polls on November 17 , a large number of BJP leaders from other States are likely to campaign in Rajasthan and Telangana, which are going to polls on November 25 and 30 respectively.

After November 23, when the campaign will end in Rajasthan, the entire attention of the nation will be on Telangana, with leaders of all parties from across the country literally camping in Telangana to fight the K Chandrashekhar Rao-led BRS.