Revanth Reddy criticizes Modi’s remarks, advocates against religious politics

“Being a Prime Minister how can he make such comments? How will Hindus properties be distributed to Muslims,” asked Revanth Reddy at a public meeting in Medchal here on Monday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 22 April 2024, 09:05 PM

Photo: Screen-grabbed from X.

Hyderabad: Lashing out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his remarks if Congress wins, Hindus properties would be distributed to Muslims, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy said the Prime Minister was making such ridiculous comments out of fear of losing the elections.

“Being a Prime Minister how can he make such comments? How will Hindus properties be distributed to Muslims,” asked Revanth Reddy at a public meeting in Medchal here on Monday.

Also Read BRS to complain to EC against CM Revanth Reddy’s abusive remarks

He slammed the BJP for triggering communal differences between the people and politicizing the Lord Ram temple. BJP candidate Etala Rajender claims to be a Communist, will he now seek votes on the basis of religion, the Chief Minister asked.

“I am proud to be a Hindu. All those, who indulge in politics in the name of god and religion, should be chased away,” Revanth Reddy said.

Recalling his days as MP from Malkajgiri constituency, he said lots of efforts were made for development of Malkajgiri constituency and a few long-pending issues were addressed.

Complimenting the Congress workers for striving Congress candidate Sunitha Mahender Reddy, the Chief Minister said infact she was to be fielded from Chevella.

“Personally, I appealed to the party high command to field her from Malkajgiri” he said. Industries, IT and pharma companies would be established in the constituency, if Sunitha Mahender Reddy wins from Malkajgiri, he assured.

Charging that BRS and BJP had struck a secret deal, he said the BRS had fielded a dummy candidate to facilitate BJP candidate’s victory.