PMS Alwal: Bhangra, bonfire mark Lohri celebrations

By | Sukhjeet Kaur | Published: 6:59 pm

Pallavi Model School, Alwal virtually travelled to Punjab to celebrate Lohri. The programme began with some basic information about Lohri and its importance. Speakers at the event informed students that Lohri symbolises the end of winter solstice and the beginning of the longer days and is celebrated by lighting bonfires in open areas where families gather and together celebrate this special day.

One more reason Lohri is celebrated is for welcoming the new members of the family i.e the new bride and a newborn child.

To get the proper flavor of the celebration school played a few video clips of families celebrating Lohri and performing the traditional dances Gidda and Bhangra. The very important part of any celebration is the traditional food and during Lohri, families distribute til (sesame), revdi and peanuts to their near and dear.

The celebration concluded with an energetic and heartwarming Bhangra by Amneet Kaur of class. The Pallavi family never stays behind in celebrating the variety of cultures. We thank our Principal Sunir Nagi who encourages us to never limit our knowledge and keep exploring new cultures.

Sukhjeet Kaur, Class XII (Science)

Pallavi Model School, Alwal

