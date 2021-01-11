PMS Bowenpally: Good response to ‘Design-O-Matic’

Some 45 students from nearly 25 schools across the twin cities participated in the event under 3 different categories.

By | Published: 6:15 pm

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally organised Design-O-Matic, a tech event, on the virtual platform on January 9 in which students from Grade VI to XII participated with zest and enthusiasm.

Some 45 students from nearly 25 schools across the twin cities participated in the event under 3 different categories.

The event was graced by Chief guest Bhanu Kiran (Times Group). School Chairman M Komaraiah motivated the young technocrats to invent, innovate and create. Principal Shailaja Reddy welcomed the guests and participants.

The Principal was instrumental in conceiving the event and motivating students to bring out their creative best.

The event was designed to provide a unique platform to the students to showcase their expertise in IT skills and stimulate their creativity. Students showcased their prowess in technology and it’s judicious use in today’s time.

The winners of Design-O-Matic 2020-2021 will be announced virtually during the closing ceremony on January 12.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .