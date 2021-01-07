PMS Bowenpally: Remembering Louis Braille on his birthday

This is true, especially for people who rely on the use of touch to communicate their needs and access information.

Pallavi Model School, Bowenpally observed World Braille Day during a special virtual assembly recently. World Braille Day is an international day on January 4 and celebrates awareness of the importance of Braille as a means of communication in the full realization of the human rights for blind and visually impaired people.

The date marks the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, who at the age of 15 invented the tactile system for reading and writing, for use by people who are blind or visually impaired. Students of class VII took part in large numbers.

Speaking at the event, students pointed out that Braille, a tactile representation of alphabetic and numerical symbols using six raised dots to represent each letter, number, musical, mathematical and scientific symbols, is used by the visually impaired to read books, journals and any text formats that provide information.

For the visually impaired, life has posed several issues in terms of independence and isolation. This is true, especially for people who rely on the use of touch to communicate their needs and access information.

The pandemic has revealed how critically important it is to produce essential information in accessible formats, speakers at the event felt. “The human spirit is one of ability, perseverance and courage that no disability can steal away..,” a said quoted during the virtual assembly adding that a person can work wonders with an indomitable spirit.

