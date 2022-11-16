Podu land survey almost finished in Mulugu district, says Collector

Speaking to the media on Wednesday, he said every farmer who was in possession of the podu land by 2005 would be granted titles as per the evidence. “We ready to take up the survey again if the farmers demand it,” he said.

“The Forest Settlement Officer de-notified about 538 acres of land belonging to the Forest Department on the outskirts of Jakaram and Bandarupally villages and handed it over to the Revenue Department.

At present, the forest officials had raised objections as the construction of the collectorate along with the construction of government offices is being allocated for other development projects in these lands.

In order to determine the lands handed over to the revenue department in the past, the survey numbers 573/1 and 573/2, a joint survey is being conducted by the two departments,” he said, adding that the survey would be completed in two or three days.

The Collector said there was no problem with the site allotted for the construction of the Collectorate office and added that foundation stone for the construction would be laid soon. The Collector stated that the tender process had also been completed and the works would be completed quickly.

Krishna Aditya said that the boundary formation and trenching of about 1154 acres of land on both sides of the National Highway in Jakaram village had been completed.

“Even in the land allotted to the Tribal University, the construction of trenches had been completed and the boundaries had been decided,” he said, adding that there will be clarity on setting up the tribal university in the district in the winter session of the Parliament.

The collector stated that the construction work of four lanes of national highway from Gattamma temple to Mohammed Gousepally village in Mulugu district would be taken up soon.