Telangana: Man killed in landmine explosion, Maoist involvement suspected

The incident occurred when the deceased, along with three other villagers from Jagannadhapuram village ventured into the forest to collect firewood

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 June 2024, 03:28 PM

Representational Image

Mulugu: A 55-year-old man was killed in a landmine explosion, suspected to have been planted by Maoists, in the Kongala hills forest under Wajedu mandal of Mulugu on Monday. The deceased was identified as Yellandula Yesu.

According to reports, Yesu, along with three other villagers from Jagannadhapuram village ventured into the forest to collect firewood. As they were busy collecting firewood, Yesu stepped on a landmine, resulting in an explosion.

He died on the spot. However, the other three persons escaped unhurt. They informed the police about the incident. The police reached the spot and shifted the body to the government hospital for postmortem.

The police suspect that landmines might have been planted by Maoists in the forest area to target police personnel conducting combing operations.

They have warned villagers to avoid entering the forest for their safety. The police registered a case and the investigation is underway.