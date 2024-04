Rs 12.17 lakh seized in Hyderabad

Nine MCCs were also registered and 14 complaints received regarding cash as part of the MCC.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 13 April 2024, 10:44 PM

Hyderabad: A total of Rs 12.17 lakh in cash, along with valuables worth Rs 63,307 and 86.07 litres of liquor, were seized on Friday under the election code.

