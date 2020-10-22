Police arrest kidnappers of minor boy in Mahabubabad

It may be recalled here that Kusuma Deekshith Reddy (9), the elder son of Ranjith Reddy and Vasantha, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Sunday evening (October 19).

Mahabubabad: The police have arrested the kidnappers of a nine-year-old boy in the wee hours of Thursday. However, the police have not made any official statement over the safety of the boy.

It may be recalled here that Kusuma Deekshith Reddy (9), the elder son of Ranjith Reddy, who is a news contributor of a vernacular news channel, and Vasantha, of Krishna Colony in the town, was kidnapped by unidentified persons on Sunday evening (October 19) while he was playing outside their house with a friend. The kidnapper called the mother of Deekshith on Sunday night from a private number (using Internet) and demanded a ransom of Rs 45 lakhs to release the boy safely. He also called on the next morning asking them to keep the money ready. It is suspected that the kidnappers, who came to the locality on a bike, were already known to the boy since he had gone to them without raising any alarm.

This has prompted the parents to approach the police to trace the boy. Subsequently, SP Koti Reddy formed several police teams by the Task Force and CCS and pressed them to action to nab the kidnappers. Meanwhile, the kidnapper also called at 11 am on Wednesday. Following this, the boy’s father had collected some cash and went to the ‘Moodu Kotla’ locality following the directions of the kidnapper, and waited till the night. But he did not turn up. Meanwhile, the police have managed to apprehend the kidnappers in the wee hours of Thursday. It is learnt that the kidnappers were known to the boy’s father.

SP Koti Reddy is going to disclose the details of the kidnap incident at a press meet at 11 am.

