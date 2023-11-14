Police arrest two linked to burglary in Hyderabad

The police recovered gold ornaments and US Dollars 300 from them.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:25 PM, Tue - 14 November 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The I S Sadan police on Tuesday arrested two persons who were allegedly involved in a burglary reported around ten days ago. The police recovered gold ornaments and US Dollars 300 from them.

The arrested persons Habeeb Mohammed alias Chotu (35) and Mohd Ibrahim (40), both residents of Shaheennagar broke into the house of Syed Mujahid located at New Santoshnagar colony on November 5 when the family had gone to attend a function.

“The gang collected gold ornaments including bangles, necklaces, finger rings, gold chains, cash Rs. 80,000, about 300 US dollars and other jewellery items before escaping,” said DCP (South East) Rohith Raj.

On a complaint the police registered a case and formed two special teams. The teams nabbed Habeeb and Ibrahim. On interrogation they admitted to their involvement in the crime and also three other cases reported in Saidabad and Falaknuma police station limits.